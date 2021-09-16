What Was Jane Powell's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death?

Actor Jane Powell was best known for her work in movie musicals and on broadway, starring in several Hollywood musicals, including "A Date With Judy," "Royal Wedding," and "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sadly, she died of natural causes on September 16 at 92, as her longtime friend Susan Granger told the outlet.

Powell began her career as a teenager and had over 42 acting credits to her name, per IMDb. She made her last television appearance on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2002, spending her later years out of the spotlight, occasionally making appearances and singing at concerts, according to Variety. Powell is survived by her children, Geary, Suzanne, and Lindsay, and her grandchildren, Skye and Tia.

In the wake of her death, fans are looking back on her outstanding career, as well as the wealth that came with it. Keep scrolling to see Powell's net worth.