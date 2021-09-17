Did Wendy Williams Really Undergo A Psychiatric Evaluation?
Despite being a successful TV personality, Wendy Williams' life isn't always easy, and that includes what she's been through when it comes to her health. For instance, in September, news came out that she was dealing with a potentially serious situation.
"While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," a statement that was posted to "The Wendy Williams Show" Instagram account on September 15 explained. This came just days after another post revealed that she was "dealing with some ongoing health issues." The second message went on to say that Williams would be taking time off from her show in order "to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that [the show's] production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols..."
The announcement also noted that "The Wendy Williams Show" will be relying on repeat episodes until it is able to return on October 4. Meanwhile, viewers are surely wondering if that will still happen now that Williams may be facing another issue that could require her to take extra time off. Read on to find out more.
Wendy Williams may have been taken to hospital after a 911 call for help
Along with attempting to recover from a breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis, Wendy Williams may also be dealing with an issue surrounding her mental health. On September 15, the same day the Instagram account for her show announced that she was ill and would not immediately be returning to work, The Sun reported that a woman at the star's apartment building who also matches Williams' description was taken to the hospital after emergency workers received a 911 call for help.
While the NYPD kept the identity of the woman private, a spokesperson did release a statement, saying, "There was a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services at that address on Wednesday morning. They were transported to the hospital."
Although Williams' team hasn't released a statement about the star's possible connection to the incident or her current status, we're sure her friends, family, and fans are wishing her well when it comes to whatever she might be facing.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.