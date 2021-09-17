Did Wendy Williams Really Undergo A Psychiatric Evaluation?

Despite being a successful TV personality, Wendy Williams' life isn't always easy, and that includes what she's been through when it comes to her health. For instance, in September, news came out that she was dealing with a potentially serious situation.

"While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," a statement that was posted to "The Wendy Williams Show" Instagram account on September 15 explained. This came just days after another post revealed that she was "dealing with some ongoing health issues." The second message went on to say that Williams would be taking time off from her show in order "to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that [the show's] production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols..."

The announcement also noted that "The Wendy Williams Show" will be relying on repeat episodes until it is able to return on October 4. Meanwhile, viewers are surely wondering if that will still happen now that Williams may be facing another issue that could require her to take extra time off. Read on to find out more.