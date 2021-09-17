The Real Reason Prince Philip's Will Is Going To Remain Sealed For 90 Years
The year 2021 has been a royal shocker! The transition to it wasn't great either. In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals before moving to California to pursue and launch their own career. Their Netflix and Spotify deal marked a sort of independence — away from the crown's limelight — not tasted by other popular royals. Then came the bombshell interview of the Sussexes with Oprah Winfrey, which shed light on the intricacies of the relationship between some of the most popular royals, and everything that led to the royal exit of the couple.
However, one other event turned out to be a significant loss for the monarchy — the death of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, on April 9, 2021. Following Philip's death, the queen made an announcement through the royal family's official Instagram using some of her past remarks from her 1997 speech about her husband of over seven decades. "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know," read a part of the message.
Royal family members and fans all over the world mourned the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. There was also a sense of curiosity around Philip's will — what would become of his $30 million net worth? As it turns out, we won't know for another 90 years. Read on to find out more on why Philip's will is going to remain sealed.
Prince Philip's will is going to be sealed to protect Queen Elizabeth's 'dignity'
Prince Philip's will is a subject of much curiosity, as there'd be plenty for royal fans to wonder what he decided for his fortune after his death. Would the money and assets making up his net worth go to the queen and his four children, or would most of it go into philanthropic acts? Considering the gravity of the matter — the impact the disclosure might have — Judge Andrew McFarlane ordered that the will should be sealed for 90 years.
The judge added that even when the time comes for the will to be opened, it must be done in private with ample consideration on what parts should be made public. "I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills," McFarlane — who himself isn't aware of the will's contents — revealed in the written judgment (per Fox News). "There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family," he added. For even more suspense, McFarlane also said that he holds the will of 30 other deceased royals in his custody.