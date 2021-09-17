The Real Reason Prince Philip's Will Is Going To Remain Sealed For 90 Years

The year 2021 has been a royal shocker! The transition to it wasn't great either. In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals before moving to California to pursue and launch their own career. Their Netflix and Spotify deal marked a sort of independence — away from the crown's limelight — not tasted by other popular royals. Then came the bombshell interview of the Sussexes with Oprah Winfrey, which shed light on the intricacies of the relationship between some of the most popular royals, and everything that led to the royal exit of the couple.

However, one other event turned out to be a significant loss for the monarchy — the death of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, on April 9, 2021. Following Philip's death, the queen made an announcement through the royal family's official Instagram using some of her past remarks from her 1997 speech about her husband of over seven decades. "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know," read a part of the message.

Royal family members and fans all over the world mourned the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. There was also a sense of curiosity around Philip's will — what would become of his $30 million net worth? As it turns out, we won't know for another 90 years. Read on to find out more on why Philip's will is going to remain sealed.