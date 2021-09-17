The Personal Detail Drew Barrymore Just Revealed About Her Late Dad

Drew Barrymore got personal on the September 16 episode of her show when she discussed one of her favorite California spots she visited with her father.

"I truly love Joshua Tree," she told her audience. "It's a short drive from Palm Springs. It just means so much to me personally. I've gone to Joshua Tree my whole life and I actually spread my father's ashes there, because it was his favorite place." Barrymore continued, "And the two of us would tool around there together and there's really no place quite like it. It's one of the wonders that we have and I can't recommend it more. It's deeply spiritual and I would get yourself there as quickly as possible."

Fans agreed, as one wrote, "I lived in 29 Palms, near Joshua Tree, it really is a beautiful place." Another added, "Oh my God Drew that's my hometown." One fan was touched by Barrymore's memory as they wrote, "Drew this is beautiful your father is watching over you." Barrymore doesn't speak about her father often, but when she does, she makes it count. Keep reading for more details.