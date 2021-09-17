Everything We Know About Robert Durst's Murder Conviction

Robert Durst's murder conviction is a wild and gruesome journey. The former New York real estate mogul Durst was convicted of a murder that took on new life after participating in an HBO documentary. Durst was the subject of a 2015 HBO documentary series, "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst." His participation in the documentary directly led to his conviction on September 17 of murdering his best friend.

NPR reported that the 78-year-old Durst was convicted of the "first-degree murder of Susan Berman." The outlet reported that Berman "was shot at point-blank range in the back of the head" in her home in Los Angeles in December 2000. Per NPR, Durst killed Berman because she was planning to tell police how she helped cover up the murder of Durst's wife.

Berman's 20-year-old murder case generated a tidal wave of public interest after the HBO documentary series aired. Town & Country called the documentary series Durst's "trial by public opinion," but the September 17 verdict brought him to justice for one of the murders he is suspected of. Keep reading to learn more about Durst's murder conviction.