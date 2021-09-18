What Were Prince Charles' Last Words To Prince Philip?

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital back in February after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement at the time, according to CBS News. Philip spent a full month under the care of doctors. A few weeks into his hospital stay, he was transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in east London where he underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition, before being transferred back to King Edward VII hospital to be monitored for a bit longer, according to ABC News. Royal watchers were relieved to hear that Philip had been discharged from the hospital on March 16, according to BBC News. Photos of the Duke of Edinburgh in the back of a car painted a picture of a very frail man on his way back to Windsor Castle. Less than one month later, Philip died.

The patriarch of the royal family was mourned by people all over the globe. He was thought to be extremely close to his four children, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne, and his grandchildren — and his great-grandchildren — only some of whom were able to visit him before he died, due to the coronavirus pandemic. One person that was very much by his side was Charles. According to the Associated Press, Charles visited his father in the hospital. On the night before Philip died, he had a conversation with Charles — and Charles has revealed details about what the two men said to one another. Keep reading to find out more.