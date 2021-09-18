Did Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Just Drag Austen Kroll?

Madison LeCroy joined Bravo's "Southern Charm" in Season 6 and has not stopped making headlines since. Initially, her fame was defined by her relationship with Austen Kroll, a cast member of the series since 2017, when he joined "Southern Charm" for Season 4, per Us Weekly. Their relationship was tumultuous, and the pair seemed to be stuck in a cycle of breaking up and getting back together.

Since Madison's start on the Bravo series, she's caused a huge stir for another reason. In January, rumors began circulating that she and Alex Rodriguez were in contact after the reunion special for "Southern Charm" dropped some major hints of cheating rumors involving Madison and "an ex-MLB player," per Page Six. Madison said that she and A-Rod had FaceTimed but stressed that they hadn't ever physically met up. This, of course, was all happening while A-Rod was with Jennifer Lopez, and Page Six went so far as to state that this debacle was what split up the A-list couple. "The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it," a source told Page Six.

Since this event, Madison has brought her former relationship with Austen back into the spotlight and dragged her ex in a major way. Here's what happened.