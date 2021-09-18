Did Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Just Drag Austen Kroll?
Madison LeCroy joined Bravo's "Southern Charm" in Season 6 and has not stopped making headlines since. Initially, her fame was defined by her relationship with Austen Kroll, a cast member of the series since 2017, when he joined "Southern Charm" for Season 4, per Us Weekly. Their relationship was tumultuous, and the pair seemed to be stuck in a cycle of breaking up and getting back together.
Since Madison's start on the Bravo series, she's caused a huge stir for another reason. In January, rumors began circulating that she and Alex Rodriguez were in contact after the reunion special for "Southern Charm" dropped some major hints of cheating rumors involving Madison and "an ex-MLB player," per Page Six. Madison said that she and A-Rod had FaceTimed but stressed that they hadn't ever physically met up. This, of course, was all happening while A-Rod was with Jennifer Lopez, and Page Six went so far as to state that this debacle was what split up the A-list couple. "The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it," a source told Page Six.
Since this event, Madison has brought her former relationship with Austen back into the spotlight and dragged her ex in a major way. Here's what happened.
Madison LeCroy roasted Austen Kroll over money
Madison LeCroy dropped some shade about her ex Austen Kroll. The "Southern Charm" star shared a screenshot of texts between herself and her new boyfriend on her Instagram Stories. In the text, Madison asks her boyfriend to order something for her and then says that she emailed him. We can assume this email was her sending money for the item because his response read: "Don't ever Venmo me again!!"
On the screenshot, Madison added the caption: "I used to date guys that would request," along with a sticker of "Muppets" character Beaker. Madison also added to the screenshot a message that read: "Finally! Man of my dreams in all the ways... Never settle ladies, they do exist." Why the "Muppets" reference? Fans have often compared Austen to a "Muppets" character, as the good people of Reddit point out, so many are speculating that Madison was trolling Austen in her screenshot.
This isn't the first time Madison has brought up money in regards to Austen. During the scandal involving her and Alex Rodriguez, Madison was trolled for being a gold digger. In her defense, she roasted Austen and said to Us Weekly: "I mean, I have my own money. I don't need to date somebody that has you know ... I'm not a gold digger, don't y'all know that? I dated Austen [Kroll]." Ouch! Maybe not the greatest parting statement, but it seems like Madison is happy in her new relationship.