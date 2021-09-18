What Photos Are On Display In Prince William's Office?
Part of the appeal of the royal family is their mysteriousness. In the world of reality TV, where life is made utterly exposed by confessionals, behind-the-scenes cameras, and social media exposure, following a famous family that remains remote can be nothing short of tantalizing.
One reason for the mystique around Britain's royal family is its structure. Famously called "the Firm," the family operates through a private unit of employees who keep everything operating like a machine, according to CNN. Considering this complex structure, compounded by the veil of discretion, it can be that much more remarkable when we get a glimpse of life behind the curtain.
This is why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was so shocking. They dished on some of the family's secret lives in a way the world hasn't seen since Princess Diana's 1995 BBC interview with Martin Bashir, BBC notes. In a much less intense way, Prince William just let the world in on a private glimpse of his life, and the results are endearing. Here's what we saw.
Prince William has a photo of Prince Philip and Prince George behind his desk
Prince William offered the world a rare glimpse into his home in a video on Instagram posted on September 17. The video promoted the upcoming book "Earthshot: How to Save our Planet," which was created by the Duke of Cambridge as a competition. He set up a prize of over $68 million in U.S. dollars from 2021 to 2030, where each year, winners can use part of the cash prize to finance their ideas to save the planet, per the BBC.
While this is all wonderful, the video also revealed that William has a framed photo behind his desk of his late grandfather, Prince Philip, with his son, Prince George, sitting on a carriage.
As People notes, the photo was taken by Kate Middleton, and the Cambridges shared the touching photo shortly after Philip's death. William added the caption: "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job." The photo behind William's desk was a sweet moment of candid intimacy in the Cambridge family.