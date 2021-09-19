Alaskan Bush People: Inside Matt Brown's Tense Relationship With His Family

Following the allegations of sexual abuse, Matt Brown opted to share some alleged dirt on his family in an Instagram video. Matt claimed that his father, the late Billy Brown, kept the money for himself that the family earned from filming "Alaskan Bush People." Matt also offered some dirt on the false claims following the family, namely that they don't live as off-the-grid as they'd like viewers to think. "I loved filming the show, but I didn't like lying about the way I live and the way things are in life," he said.

Obviously, Matt's accusations didn't sit well with the rest of his family. His brother, Bear Brown, jumped on Instagram to say: "I would like to set the record straight about the things my older brother has posted, none of it is true! It's heartbreaking that he would say such horrible lies about Da just a few months after he passed away! I pray he can find the peace and serenity in his life that he needs." Considering all of this, Matt is now estranged from his mother, Ami Brown, and the rest of his siblings, as Outsider reports. Whether they can mend their relationships with Matt is yet to be determined.

