Alaskan Bush People: Inside Matt Brown's Tense Relationship With His Family
The Discovery Channel introduced us to "Alaskan Bush People," and for more than 12 seasons, we've been following the Brown family as they rough it in the wilderness. With such a rustic premise, the show has faced ongoing scrutiny for falsifying the remote ways in which they live. In fact, many Alaskan locals have come forward with claims that the family actually stays at a hotel in Hoonah, Alaska, rather than their "Browntown" cabin, as they portray on the show, per Radar Online.
Despite the occasional scandal about the show's authenticity, the Brown family has gone on to document their lives. The family has faced tragedy too. Billy Brown, the father of the brood, died on February 7 at the age of 68, after suffering a seizure, according to the Independent. Losing their father hasn't been the only tragedy to hit the family. The Browns have had a strained relationship with son, Matt Brown, who has faced some serious allegations of his own. Here's the story of Matt's tense relationship with the rest of his family.
How sexual assault allegations caused tension among the Brown family
Matt Brown hasn't been a part of "Alaskan Bush People" since Season 8, Distractify noted, and he's also been estranged from the rest of the Brown family. Matt has suffered from ongoing addiction issues and entered rehab in 2016. "I learned a lot about myself in those 35 days. I've turned my weakness into a strength," Matt told People about his recovery. "In life, we all get lost every now and then and have to find our way back. Not everyone makes it back, and I'm happy to be one of those who did."
However, despite this, Matt was accused of raping two women in 2018 during a relapse. The two women identified themselves and shared their stories with The Sun, and the scandal was obviously hugely serious for the entire Brown family. The allegations were turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and the DA decided not to prosecute, according to the outlet. He didn't respond to People's request for comment on the situation in 2020, but he did post an Instagram claiming "there's so many lies" in the world (via The Sun).
But this wasn't the only situation to cause serious tension between Matt and the rest of the Brown family.
Matt Brown makes shocking claims about his late father
Following the allegations of sexual abuse, Matt Brown opted to share some alleged dirt on his family in an Instagram video. Matt claimed that his father, the late Billy Brown, kept the money for himself that the family earned from filming "Alaskan Bush People." Matt also offered some dirt on the false claims following the family, namely that they don't live as off-the-grid as they'd like viewers to think. "I loved filming the show, but I didn't like lying about the way I live and the way things are in life," he said.
Obviously, Matt's accusations didn't sit well with the rest of his family. His brother, Bear Brown, jumped on Instagram to say: "I would like to set the record straight about the things my older brother has posted, none of it is true! It's heartbreaking that he would say such horrible lies about Da just a few months after he passed away! I pray he can find the peace and serenity in his life that he needs." Considering all of this, Matt is now estranged from his mother, Ami Brown, and the rest of his siblings, as Outsider reports. Whether they can mend their relationships with Matt is yet to be determined.
