Cedric The Entertainer Throws Major Shade At Nicki Minaj At The Emmys

This year's Emmy Awards feels more like a real award show and less of the virtual and in-person hybrid, as audiences have become accustomed to during the coronavirus pandemic. The award show, which is taking place in Los Angeles, is being put on in large part thanks to the COVID-19 protocols the Television Academy put in place.

For this year's show, there was a limited audience: Only around 500 people were allowed in the venue, per Variety, compared to the traditional thousands in years past. In addition, the traditional Governors Ball — the official after-party of the Primetime Emmy Awards — is not being held, and all attendees were required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine and a negative COVID test before entering the venue.

Given that coronavirus is still raging in many states, including California where the award show is being held, safety has been a top priority. But despite the seriousness of safety, that didn't stop this year's host, Cedric the Entertainer, from throwing major shade toward Nicki Minaj about the pandemic. This is what went down.