Cedric The Entertainer Throws Major Shade At Nicki Minaj At The Emmys
This year's Emmy Awards feels more like a real award show and less of the virtual and in-person hybrid, as audiences have become accustomed to during the coronavirus pandemic. The award show, which is taking place in Los Angeles, is being put on in large part thanks to the COVID-19 protocols the Television Academy put in place.
For this year's show, there was a limited audience: Only around 500 people were allowed in the venue, per Variety, compared to the traditional thousands in years past. In addition, the traditional Governors Ball — the official after-party of the Primetime Emmy Awards — is not being held, and all attendees were required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine and a negative COVID test before entering the venue.
Given that coronavirus is still raging in many states, including California where the award show is being held, safety has been a top priority. But despite the seriousness of safety, that didn't stop this year's host, Cedric the Entertainer, from throwing major shade toward Nicki Minaj about the pandemic. This is what went down.
Cedric the Entertainer poked fun at Nicki Minaj
While on stage, Cedric the Entertainer joked about being vaccinated and included the name of a certain someone who has made her stance on vaccines clear. "I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend," he reportedly joked to the audience. The diss came after Minaj revealed that she would not be in attendance of the 2021 Met Gala due to the vaccination requirement.
"If I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now," she tweeted on September 13. Minaj then went on to say that her cousin's friend in Trinidad was vaccinated and had a negative reaction to the vaccine, causing his testicles to swell and consequently ruining his wedding.
Many were concerned about Minaj possibly spreading doubt about the vaccine to her fanbase following her tweet. "She should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis except a one-off anecdote, and that's not what science is all about," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said to CNN in response to Minaj's rant (via Page Six). The vaccine is not 100% effective at preventing infection, but the CDC notes that the vaccine does prevent serious symptoms of coronavirus. It seem Cedric the Entertainer was hoping to shed light on Minaj's misinformation with a bit of humor at this year's Emmys.