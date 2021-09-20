The Tragic Death Of Friday Actor Anthony Johnson

On September 20, news outlets reported that actor and comedian Anthony "A.J." Johnson has died. According to TMZ, Johnson was "found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles," where he was pronounced dead on September 6 after being rushed to a hospital. The star appeared in a series of crowd-favorite movies in the '90s. He got his big break as E.Z.E. in "House Party" in 1990. He had roles in memorable films, such as "Menace II Society" and "I Got the Hook Up," per IMDb, but Johnson was best-remembered for his role as Ezal in "Friday," which starred Ice Cube and helped launch Chris Tucker into stardom.

Johnson's scene-stealing character was an affable drug addict in "Friday," which the actor based on a family member. "I based that character on my brother, 'cause my brother used to be a crackhead," Johnson told VladTV during a 2018 interview. "My brother used to do some s**t," he added. Johnson recalled seeing his brother wear a fur coat in "100 degrees" weather, and the comedian described him as being seemingly indestructible. In an attempt to corral his brother, Johnson once hit him with a car. "I hit my brother with the car ... 'cause he wouldn't stop smoking," the "B*A*P*S" actor recalled. "He bounced up and kept running. I said, 'This n***a ain't got no bones,'" Johnson said.

