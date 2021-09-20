What Does Nicole Kidman Really Think Of Her Marriage To Tom Cruise?

Nicole Kidman is famous for many things — her stunning looks, her award-winning acting, and even her singing ability. She's also very famously the ex-wife of Tom Cruise, something she prefers not to discuss much. The famous couple was married for 10 years before finally calling it quits in 2001, citing irreconcilable differences, according to E! News. A statement released at the time blamed "the difficulties inherent in divergent careers which constantly kept them apart." Kidman offered little more explanation than that, however, leading to widespread media speculation.

Kidman's silence about her divorce and marriage has been largely in an effort to protect her children, as she told Oprah Winfrey in 2001 (per ABC News). The actor told the talk show host, "I'm in a position where if I start to answer any of this stuff ... we have two children ... [and] they are the most important things to us. As a mother my job now is to protect them ... from any ... scrutiny they are going to get and in terms of what they're going to read."

Recently, though, she's given a rare glimpse into that phase of her life. So what does Nicole Kidman really think of her marriage to Tom Cruise? Read on to find out.