Is This Why Meghan And Harry Avoided The Emmys?

Perhaps the reason for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Emmys absence is pretty cut and dry: They have a new baby at home to tend to!

According to Elle, the proud parents have been spending the summer on "parental leave" as they care for their newborn Lilibet Diana, born in June, and their 2-year-old son, Archie. No doubt, a task that's keeping them very busy! It has been reported that Harry spoke briefly about the dynamics between the two children at the WellChild Awards in London. "We've been lucky so far, she's [Lilibet] very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," he dished, via Hello!

It's also possible that the couple didn't want to fan the royal flames any more than they already have. Shortly after the interview aired, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members."

It has often been rumored, however, that the bombshell interview actually caused a few royal rifts, namely between Harry and his older brother and second in line to the throne, Prince William. Ruh roh. New parents, take note: When in doubt, always blame your absence on the baby!