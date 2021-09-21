The Tragic Death Of Fashion Editor Richard Buckley

Fashion editor Richard Buckley has died. He was 72 at the time of his death.

As reported by People, the renowned fashion journalist famous for his work at New York Magazine, Women's Wear Daily, and Vanity Fair died on September 19, 2021, at the Los Angeles residence he shared with his long-time husband and acclaimed fashion designer Tom Ford. "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley," a statement by Ford's representatives read. It's reported that Buckley "died of natural causes after a long illness," and that both Ford and their son Jack were by Buckley's side at the time of his death.

The famous fashion duo and long-time spouses spent 35 years together prior to Buckley's passing — even weathering Buckley's throat cancer diagnosis in 1989 and later embarking on the journey that is parenthood after the birth of their only child, Alexander John "Jack" Buckley Ford via a surrogate in 2012, per Daily Mail. Read on to learn more about the incredible life Buckley shared with Ford.