The Tragic Death Of Fashion Editor Richard Buckley
Fashion editor Richard Buckley has died. He was 72 at the time of his death.
As reported by People, the renowned fashion journalist famous for his work at New York Magazine, Women's Wear Daily, and Vanity Fair died on September 19, 2021, at the Los Angeles residence he shared with his long-time husband and acclaimed fashion designer Tom Ford. "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley," a statement by Ford's representatives read. It's reported that Buckley "died of natural causes after a long illness," and that both Ford and their son Jack were by Buckley's side at the time of his death.
The famous fashion duo and long-time spouses spent 35 years together prior to Buckley's passing — even weathering Buckley's throat cancer diagnosis in 1989 and later embarking on the journey that is parenthood after the birth of their only child, Alexander John "Jack" Buckley Ford via a surrogate in 2012, per Daily Mail. Read on to learn more about the incredible life Buckley shared with Ford.
It was 'love at first sight' for Richard Buckley and Tom Ford
The story goes that fashion powerhouses Richard Buckley and Tom Ford met during a chance encounter on an elevator. During a 2016 interview with Jess Cagle of "The Jess Cagle Interview," Ford described the magical meeting as "love at first sight." "Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together. We have been together ever since. This December will be 30 years," he continued (via People). Per Daily Mail, Ford was just 25 at the time and Buckley was 38.
When asked about the secret to a long, loving relationship Ford explained that for him and Buckley, it was all about respect. "If the person you're with is someone you respect, who you believe has a great heart and a great soul, as good a heart and soul that you will ever find, don't ever leave them," Ford advised, "because you won't find anyone better."
Our most sincere condolences go out to Ford, their son and all of Buckley's loved ones during this difficult time.