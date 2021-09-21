The Rule Ariana Grande Already Broke On The Voice

Ariana Grande is taking matters into her own hands on Season 21 of "The Voice."

She stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on September 20 and dished on what it's like to share her wisdom with aspiring singers. ​​"Other than just getting to know you all and spend that time and laugh so hard, I just love seeing the talent that's on the show and getting to know these artists and work with them," the "Thank U Next" singer told her fellow coach. "It's just like a really special experience to be able to share some of what we've learned and been able to do in our lives with these artists who are wanting to do the same thing. It's a really special opportunity to be able to share that with people. To be in that position is really interesting, it's so cool to be there."

She also revealed that she's in communication with every contestant on her team, even though that's not in her contract. "I love them, I'm obsessed with my team. I talk to them all the time. I've broken every rule in my contract. I'm like DMing them and they're like, 'Hey you're not supposed to do that,' and I'm like, 'Sorry.'"

Grande is already making a name for herself on the competition show. Keep reading for more details.