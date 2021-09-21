Will 90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Ever Marry Again?
"90 Day Fiance" fans are familiar with Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist's tumultuous marriage, and she seemed to throw some more shade on her estranged husband on her September 21 Instagram post. "It is me and my besties at my Ukrainian wedding. I'm very young, naive and happy on this picture.." she wrote. "If someone told me than that in 10 years I will end up getting married one more time to American man I would laugh so hard – because I would not believe it.." She also included the hashtag "imdonetrying," which could allude to the fact that she has no interest in marrying again.
Fans quickly flooded the comments, and they did not hold back. One wrote, "You were married to a really nice American man with dreams and hopes..." Another added, "Wow what happened." One fan even noted her genuine happiness in the photo, which is much different than her demeanor with Mike, writing, "You actually looked happy there unlike with mike."
Although Natalie and Mike are still married, it seems divorce is in her future. Keep reading to see what went down between these two on the "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" tell-all.
The tension between Natalie Mordovtsea and Mike Youngquist reached an all-time high
It's obvious that the love is gone from Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist's once-hot romance. The couple is not living together and Natalie has explained why she left Washington for Florida during the "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" tell-all.
"I feel like he doesn't care, and he works really hard. I know it," she said, per Us Weekly. "He's the boss for [the] company. He gives all of him there. He works two hours from Seattle, and every time it takes him two hours to go to work and two hours to go back. And when he's home, he just doesn't have time, desire, anything to discuss anything. He [is] just tired. He just wants rest."
Despite the drama, Natalie seemed relieved she was moving on from Mike. "I'm excited because Michael officially let me go. So, I say to him, 'Thank you. God bless you. All the best.' Where am I going to live? I don't know. Maybe I'll move to Ukraine. Maybe I find [a] way to stay here," she said. "I'm choosing myself. And I'm gonna look for [another] fish in the pond." Only time will tell if Natalie will officially cut ties with Mike and really finds that other fish!