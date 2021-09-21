Will 90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Ever Marry Again?

"90 Day Fiance" fans are familiar with Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist's tumultuous marriage, and she seemed to throw some more shade on her estranged husband on her September 21 Instagram post. ​​"It is me and my besties at my Ukrainian wedding. I'm very young, naive and happy on this picture.." she wrote. "If someone told me than that in 10 years I will end up getting married one more time to American man I would laugh so hard – because I would not believe it.." She also included the hashtag "imdonetrying," which could allude to the fact that she has no interest in marrying again.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, and they did not hold back. One wrote, "You were married to a really nice American man with dreams and hopes..." Another added, "Wow what happened." One fan even noted her genuine happiness in the photo, which is much different than her demeanor with Mike, writing, "You actually looked happy there unlike with mike."

Although Natalie and Mike are still married, it seems divorce is in her future. Keep reading to see what went down between these two on the "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" tell-all.