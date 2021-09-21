How Prince Philip Helped Prince Harry Talk About His Military Career

Prince Harry had always maintained a solid relationship with his grandfather, Prince Philip, until his death in April. In fact, during an interview with James Corden on "The Late Late Show," the Duke of Sussex said that he regularly had video calls with both Queen Elizabeth and Philip after he moved to Los Angeles with Meghan Markle in 2020. Harry jokingly revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh would just slam his laptop shut after their Zoom calls.

When Cordon expressed his surprise that the Queen knew how to use Zoom, Harry replied with, "Yes, both my grandparents do. We've Zoomed them a few times. They've seen Archie running around. My grandfather, instead of, like, pressing 'leave meeting', he just goes [closing lap top sound]. I'm like, okay, bye!"

Seeing how Harry has always had an open line of communication with his grandfather, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that when the Duke of Sussex needed to talk to him the most, especially about such things as being in the military, he was always there for him. Here's what Harry has to say about it.