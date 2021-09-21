Is This The Tip That Broke The Gabby Petito Case Wide Open?

Gabby Petito is the latest woman to go missing and ignite an absolute media frenzy. The 22-year-old travel vlogger and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, purchased a cargo van and embarked on a four-month road trip across the country, according to ABC 7. Petito kept the public updated on her whereabouts via her Instagram and YouTube. That is, until she disappeared.

The couple had documented stops across Kansas, Colorado, and Utah — up until August 12, when a police report describes they were "engaged in some sort of altercation." Per the report (via ABC 7), the couple got into a physical fight which Petito incited, though she was not arrested because neither of them wanted to press charges.

Petito was last confirmed to be in Grand Teton, Wyoming on August 25, according to the official Gofundme for her search. Her last Instagram post was also on August 25. Her last communication with her family was a text sent to her mother on August 30, though they're not sure Petito sent the message. The message referred to her grandfather as Stan, which she told police Petito does not normally do (via ABC 7).

Meanwhile, on September 1, Laundrie returned back to his parent's home with the van, but without Petito. Police named Laundrie a person of interest on September 15, and on September 17, his family reported him missing. Now there's been a huge breakthrough in the case, and a fellow travel vlogger provided it.