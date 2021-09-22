What Does Prince Charles Have To Overcome Before He Is King?

The truth about who Prince Charles really is and, most notably, his shady side have been tabloid fodder for decades and have recently sparked great debate over whether or not Charles will ascend to the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death. While it is his right to take over as Britain's next monarch, according to the order of royal succession, some experts believe he may actually give up the chance to be King and pass it on to the next in line: Prince William. At the same time, other sources, like University College London's Constitution Unit, believe that Charles will at least rule for a while because "having waited over 60 years as heir apparent, it would be natural for Prince Charles to want to assume the throne and perform the royal duties for which he has spent so long preparing."

But if he does indeed decide to take on the role of the next King of England, he may find it to be an uphill battle in which he'll have to convince the British people that he is indeed worthy and capable of the job at hand. Here's what Prince Charles will have to overcome before he is King.