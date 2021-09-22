What Did Prince Philip Get Princess Eugenie For Her Wedding?

As the old English rhyme goes, "Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, a sixpence in your shoe." But for the blushing bride, Princess Eugenie, it appears Prince Philip opted to buck tradition and gift his granddaughter with something a bit different.

As reported by People, Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Guests at the royal nuptials included Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and of course Prince Philip — though many reports in the days leading up to the wedding claimed that he might not bother to come at all. Per Express, he came close to ditching the ceremony altogether in an effort to avoid Eugenie's mother and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson. "Prince Philip has agreed to pose in the wedding snaps alongside Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York," a source dished before carefully adding, "It will be the first time the pair have been pictured together in 26 years."

Fortunately, the Duke of Edinburgh came through after all, and what's more — bearing gifts for his granddaughter! Keep reading after the jump to learn what the late Prince Philip bestowed upon Princess Eugenie on her wedding day.