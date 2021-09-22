The Tragic Death Of Director Melvin Van Peebles

No one left a mark on the music and entertainment industry quite like writer-actor Melvin Van Peebles, the pioneering director behind the 1970s classic films "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" and "Watermelon Man." Sadly, the icon and father of actor-director Mario Van Peebles died at age 89 on September 21. His death was announced by his family, The Criterion Collection, and Janus Films in a statement on The Criterion Collection's official Twitter account, which confirmed Melvin died "at home with family" by his side. A cause of death has not been released as of this writing.

Reflecting on the Chicago native's legacy as a giant of Black cinema, Melvin's son, Mario, said in a statement via the Criterion Collection, "Dad knew that Black images matter. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth?" He continued, "We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty, and interconnectivity of all people."

Like Mario, countless others paid tribute to the movie pioneer once the news of his death made headlines. Actor David Alan Grier took to Twitter to commemorate Melvin's life, calling the late star a "lion, the true revolutionary, an artistic gangsta, [and a] cultural disrupter who forever changed the game." For more on the incredible legacy Melvin left behind, keep reading.