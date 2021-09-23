How Prince Harry Just Partnered With Google

Prince Harry has been critical of how some of the big tech companies function. In January — weeks after the U.S. Capitol Hill attack — Harry had labeled some "very small number" of companies as "incredibly powerful and consolidated gatekeepers" of information. In an interview with Fast Company, the Duke of Sussex said that big-tech devised algorithms alter how we speak and what we choose to speak about. He added that the existing internet model has "allowed for completely different versions of reality, with opposing sets of truth, to exist simultaneously."

Despite his concerns, Harry is not shy of striking a deal with big tech. Harry and Meghan Markle's joint platform Archwell already includes multi-million Netflix and Spotify deals. They also launched Travalyst, which aims to help bring "systematic changes" to popularize sustainable travel and make it mainstream. On September 22, the sustainable travel initiative shook hands with tech giant Google.

A partnership with Google isn't the first time Harry's had a word with the silicon valley giants. In 2019, he gave a speech at Google's climate retreat event in Sicily, Italy, where A-listers like Katy Perry and Bradley Cooper were present, per The Sun. In the past, the deal had been criticized in the Independent as "an awful lot like greenwashing dressed up as do-gooding." However, a lot has changed since 2019, and criticisms aside, let's take a look at how Harry just partnered with Google and what it means.