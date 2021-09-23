How Prince Harry Just Partnered With Google
Prince Harry has been critical of how some of the big tech companies function. In January — weeks after the U.S. Capitol Hill attack — Harry had labeled some "very small number" of companies as "incredibly powerful and consolidated gatekeepers" of information. In an interview with Fast Company, the Duke of Sussex said that big-tech devised algorithms alter how we speak and what we choose to speak about. He added that the existing internet model has "allowed for completely different versions of reality, with opposing sets of truth, to exist simultaneously."
Despite his concerns, Harry is not shy of striking a deal with big tech. Harry and Meghan Markle's joint platform Archwell already includes multi-million Netflix and Spotify deals. They also launched Travalyst, which aims to help bring "systematic changes" to popularize sustainable travel and make it mainstream. On September 22, the sustainable travel initiative shook hands with tech giant Google.
A partnership with Google isn't the first time Harry's had a word with the silicon valley giants. In 2019, he gave a speech at Google's climate retreat event in Sicily, Italy, where A-listers like Katy Perry and Bradley Cooper were present, per The Sun. In the past, the deal had been criticized in the Independent as "an awful lot like greenwashing dressed up as do-gooding." However, a lot has changed since 2019, and criticisms aside, let's take a look at how Harry just partnered with Google and what it means.
Prince Harry has offered some new details
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their first project, Travalyst, under their joint platform Archwell, some thought it was just talk. Journalist Helen Coffey criticized Travalyst's early press releases for the Independent and wondered where the "tangible, concrete details" were. "It's not easy to write a well-crafted press release of impressive length [of 1,100 words] without really saying much, but somehow they managed it," she said.
However, the critics don't seem to be slowing the couple down. Travalyst had teamed up with companies like Visa, Skyscanner, Booking.com, and Trip Advisor, and now, Google. Travalyst's CEO Sally Davey said in a press release that the company was "excited to continue this endeavour with Google." She continued, "The Google travel team has committed globally to helping consumers make more sustainable travel choices, and their approach aligns strongly with Travalyst's collaboration principles." One aspect of the deal has to do with access to information for passengers. According to the release, both Google and Travalyst aim to improve the traveler experience "starting with accommodation and aviation", viewing it as "an important building block for a sustainable transformation in the industry."
Harry and Meghan have had a fair number of critics, but the couple always manages to find a way — their success stories after they decided to let go of their royal duties in early 2020 reveal that. And now, even if there is the occasional critic across the pond, there seems to be plenty of opportunity in California.