The Tragic Death Of Notting Hill Director Roger Michell

The affluent and fashionable London area of Notting Hill perhaps wouldn't be the tourist destination it is today if it wasn't for Roger Michell. And sadly, the acclaimed British director — who helmed the hugely successful rom-com "Notting Hill" — has died at age 65.

Michell's publicist confirmed the news to the Associated Press. "It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22nd." His cause of death has not been announced. Despite the 1999 film starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant being his most well-known, Michell directed a slew of other popular British and Hollywood films as well as TV and theater productions. In The Guardian's tribute article, they called the South African-born director "a quiet genius," and said his death was a "huge blow for British cinema."

Michell directed the 2002 thriller "Changing Lanes" with Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson and the adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier's romantic drama "My Cousin Rachel" in 2017. He was also behind the 2010 breakfast television inspired rom-com "Morning Glory," which starred Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton. Michell was even supposed to direct Daniel Craig as James Bond for the "Quantum of Solace," but The New York Times says he backed out due to an unfinished script and tight deadlines. Michell also had strong reservations about making another film — but thank goodness he took the risk. That film was "Notting Hill."