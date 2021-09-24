Janet Jackson Has Words For Jermaine Dupri

Janet Jackson likes to keep her love life as private as possible and has only publicly been linked to a handful of men. In the early 2000s, she formed a romance with rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri after meeting him backstage at one of her concerts.

During an April appearance on T.I.'s podcast, "expediTIously," Dupri revealed that he exposed Jackson to many things she had never experienced before, despite being a "Well Traveled" woman. "I took her to Magic City. I exposed her to a lot of life that I didn't even know I could expose a person to. You think when a person is that famous, that rich, they know everything. They've seen everything. But it was a lot of world that we was living in, cultural wise, that they hadn't gotten in LA," he shared. "That's where we basically started hitting it off. We were showing each other multiple things. It was two cool people exchanging energy."

After nearly a decade of dating, the pair ended their relationship due to logistical reasons. Even though the duo never exchanged vows, Dupri told T.I. he already felt married to the music icon. However, throughout their time together, they didn't live with each other. "She wasn't willing to move to Atlanta. She was willing to come out here for a couple of weeks," he explained. With that being said, Jackson and Dupri have remained on friendly terms ever since, and Jackson even posted a note to him in September. Keep reading for more information.