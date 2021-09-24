Janet Jackson Has Words For Jermaine Dupri
Janet Jackson likes to keep her love life as private as possible and has only publicly been linked to a handful of men. In the early 2000s, she formed a romance with rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri after meeting him backstage at one of her concerts.
During an April appearance on T.I.'s podcast, "expediTIously," Dupri revealed that he exposed Jackson to many things she had never experienced before, despite being a "Well Traveled" woman. "I took her to Magic City. I exposed her to a lot of life that I didn't even know I could expose a person to. You think when a person is that famous, that rich, they know everything. They've seen everything. But it was a lot of world that we was living in, cultural wise, that they hadn't gotten in LA," he shared. "That's where we basically started hitting it off. We were showing each other multiple things. It was two cool people exchanging energy."
After nearly a decade of dating, the pair ended their relationship due to logistical reasons. Even though the duo never exchanged vows, Dupri told T.I. he already felt married to the music icon. However, throughout their time together, they didn't live with each other. "She wasn't willing to move to Atlanta. She was willing to come out here for a couple of weeks," he explained. With that being said, Jackson and Dupri have remained on friendly terms ever since, and Jackson even posted a note to him in September. Keep reading for more information.
Janet Jackson honored Jermaine Dupri on his birthday
They may have split up over a decade ago, but that doesn't mean Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri don't wish each other well. Dupri celebrated his 49th birthday on September 23 and was honored by his ex via social media. Jackson, who has 3.8 million followers on Twitter, shared a throwback snapshot of the duo smiling together. Jackson appeared to have her hand placed on the back of Dupri's head while he had his arm wrapped around her waist. "Sending luv to u today @jermainedupri," the "Miss You Much" hitmaker wrote, adding a black heart emoji.
In just 13 hours, Jackson's post gathered more than 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments. "I actually liked Janet with JD. They made a great couple," one user tweeted. "A beautiful couple. Wish they stayed together," another person shared. "That's kind of you...just don't pull a Bennifer on us," a third joked. Of course, that fan is referring to the reunion of exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Both Jackson and Dupri made headlines about a supposed reunion after Us Weekly insisted they were back together in 2017. However, Dupri quickly squashed those rumors. "All of this is a speculation I guess when someone gets single. The fans actually really want to see us back together, so people have been championing this, but none of this is actually true," he said, per The Jasmine Brand. It's nice to see the exes are still supportive of one another, regardless!