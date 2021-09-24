The Tragic Death Of Emergency! Actor Tim Donnelly

Comedic actor Tim Donnelly, who was best-known for his portrayal of Chet Kelly in the firehouse sitcom "Emergency!", died on September 17 at 77 years old. According to his brother Dennis Donnelly, the actor died at home after suffering complications from a recent surgery, per The Hollywood Reporter. Tim was most often associated with his work on "Emergency!" where he appeared in all six seasons, but he had credits on multiple hit shows. He made his debut as a child performer on the film "Baby Face Nelson" in 1957, and started getting steady television work in the '60s, per IMDb. Tim had parts on "Hawaii Five-0" and "Dragnet" before landing the role of Fireman Chet Kelly in 1972.

Tim's work on "Emergency!" had an impact on the firefighter community. His death was announced by the Los Angeles County Fire Museum Facebook page. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our friend, Tim Donnelly, this weekend," they wrote. "Many of the Museum Board Members have great memories of Tim from our time on Project 51 and personal contact." Several members on the community page mentioned how Tim influenced their careers. "I'm sure that 'Emergency!' was what steered me to a lifetime in healthcare. First as an EMT/Paramedic," one Facebook user commented.

Keep reading to find out about Tim Donnelly's family connection on "Emergency!"