The Truth About How Anderson Cooper's Mother Wanted To Be His Surrogate

As a "gay kid" who grew up as part of a different generation, Anderson Cooper believed having children was not going to happen for him, according to an Instagram post he wrote in 2020. He'd accepted that reality, even though he wished he could have his own family. However, on April 27, 2020, Cooper welcomed a son, Wyatt, whom he co-parents with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani, according to People. Cooper named his baby boy after his father, who died when Cooper was just a child, per the Instagram post. "I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he wrote in the caption.

Cooper and Maisani had their child via a surrogate, whom Cooper thanked for making it possible for him to finally have his family. "It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children," he added. In the post, Cooper also stated that he wished his father and mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, were alive to meet their grandson. In fact, Vanderbilt had previously suggested Cooper look into surrogacy, he said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in late September 2021.

But Vanderbilt didn't stop there. She offered to carry his child for him. She was 85 years old when that interesting conversation happened. Read on to learn how that convo went down.