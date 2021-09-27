The Real Reason Will Smith Turned Down Django

Will Smith may be one of the most prolific actors of our time. Still, he did turn down major roles, such as Django in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning "Django Unchained." In a new cover interview with GQ, the actor revealed why he turned it down, and opened up about his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith. In particular, he admitted that his and Jada's marriage isn't a conventional one (which partly explains his wife's past "entanglement" with singer August Alsina).

As he put it, Jada grew up surrounded by open relationships. "So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up," Will said. This eventually led him to reconsider what real partnership looks like. "What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

And so, the two decided to try and open up their marriage. "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can't be a prison." Although it works for them, Will admits that it isn't for everyone. "I don't suggest this road for anybody," he said. "But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love." Elsewhere, Will spoke about filming for thriller slavery movie "Emancipation" and why he refused to be on "Django."