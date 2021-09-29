Inside The Heartbreaking Letter Amber Portwood Wrote To Her Estranged Daughter Leah

Amber Portwood first came into the public eye when she starred in the first season of the MTV series "16 and Pregnant" in 2009, according to Screen Rant. When Amber was 18, she gave birth to her daughter, Leah, with her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. The couple had a tumultuous relationship that ended when the reality television star was arrested for domestic violence against Gary in 2010. Just two years later, she was arrested for drug possession, which led to a 17-month prison sentence and culminated in her losing custody of her daughter. Since then, Gary has had full custody of Leah, while Amber has visitation rights.

One of the biggest consequences of Amber's actions and choices in life has been a growing rift between her and her daughter. During a reunion episode of "Teen Mom OG" earlier this year, Amber lost her cool on her ex and his wife, Kristina, as noted by Screen Rant. Directing her anger toward Gary, Amber said, "You said I could trust you ... But I can't trust your wife, and she has sat there and got in the way of me and my daughter over and over ..." Although Amber believes that Kristina is the reason that she and Leah aren't close, Leah has commented that she hasn't felt supported by her mother.

In a new episode of "Teen Mom OG," which aired on September 28, Amber took steps to mend her relationship with Leah by writing her a heartbreaking letter. Keep reading to discover what she wrote.