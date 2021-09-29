Bill Cosby's Reaction To R. Kelly's Guilty Verdict Is Raising Eyebrows

On September 27, R. Kelly was found guilty on eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering by a New York City federal jury, per The New York Times. Although sentencing isn't scheduled until May 4, 2022, it's quite possible that the R&B singer could spend the rest of his life in prison based on the charges. In the state of New York, racketeering and sex trafficking both carry a maximum sentence of 25 years, meaning that Kelly could be sentenced to 50 years in prison.

R. Kelly's lawyer Deveraux Cannick took a moment to react to the verdict. "Of course Mr. Kelly is disappointed," Cannick told reporters outside the courtroom the day of the trial (via REVOLT). "He was not anticipating this verdict because based on the evidence, why should he anticipate this verdict?" The attorney also claimed there were "inconsistencies" during the hearing, adding that witnesses allegedly gave "three, four, five different versions as to what they said happened here."

"We said in our summation that the government cherry-picked their version that they thought would support the continuation of the narrative," he continued. "Why would he expect this verdict given all the inconsistencies that we saw?" And though Kelly hasn't officially reacted to the guilty verdict, disgraced comedian Bill Cosby has swiftly taken his defense, in a way that didn't sit well with those on social media. Scroll on to read Cosby's statement in full.