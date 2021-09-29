Why Did Donald Trump Explode On Melania Trump Over A Controversial Fashion Choice?

Another day, another tell-all book about former President Donald Trump. Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham's book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," comes out October 5, and previews of the book are making headlines. There are many juicy Trump anecdotes in Grisham's book, with one especially salacious story circulating about the former president exploding at his wife, Melania Trump, for one of her fashion choices.

The former first lady is known for wearing head-turning fashion. In May 2017, early in Donald's presidency, Ivanka wore a Dolce & Gabbana jacket that cost $51,000 on an international trip. According to The Washington Post, many people criticized the first lady for wearing the high-dollar coat when her husband was trying to take away medical insurance from 23 million Americans. Another fashion choice that caused the press and social media to call out Melania occurred in August 2017. The Trumps took off to visit Texas after Hurricane Harvey, and the first lady wore black stilettos on the plane. But the criticism of Melania's shoes was old news once The Washington Examiner reported the first lady had another pair of shoes on the plane to change into once they landed in Texas.

But what is the one fashion choice that allegedly caused Trump to explode at his wife? Keep reading to find out.