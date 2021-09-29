How Much Was Tommy Kirk Worth When He Died?

Hollywood actor Tommy Kirk, best known for his work in Disney films like "Old Yeller," "The Shaggy Dog," and "Son of Flubber," died on September 28 at the age of 79, according to Variety. Kirk's death was announced by actor Paul Petersen in a post on his Facebook account.

"My friend of many decades, Tommy Kirk, was found dead last night," Petersen wrote. "... Tommy was intensely private. He lived alone in Las Vegas, close to his friend ... and 'Ol Yeller' co-star, Bev Washburn ... and it was she who called me this morning." Petersen continued, "Tommy was gay and estranged from what remains of his blood-family ... Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans. You lifted him up when an Industry let him down in 1965."

In the wake of Kirk's death, fans are remembering his impact on the film industry and the money he earned throughout his career. Keep scrolling to see Kirk's net worth.