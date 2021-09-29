How Much Was Tommy Kirk Worth When He Died?
Hollywood actor Tommy Kirk, best known for his work in Disney films like "Old Yeller," "The Shaggy Dog," and "Son of Flubber," died on September 28 at the age of 79, according to Variety. Kirk's death was announced by actor Paul Petersen in a post on his Facebook account.
"My friend of many decades, Tommy Kirk, was found dead last night," Petersen wrote. "... Tommy was intensely private. He lived alone in Las Vegas, close to his friend ... and 'Ol Yeller' co-star, Bev Washburn ... and it was she who called me this morning." Petersen continued, "Tommy was gay and estranged from what remains of his blood-family ... Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans. You lifted him up when an Industry let him down in 1965."
In the wake of Kirk's death, fans are remembering his impact on the film industry and the money he earned throughout his career. Keep scrolling to see Kirk's net worth.
Tommy Kirk had difficulty earning money early in his career
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Tommy Kirk began his career in 1954, after accompanying his older brother to a stage audition for Eugene O'Neill's "Ah, Wilderness," per Variety. An agent signed Kirk after seeing his audition, and he went on to appear on television shows like "The Loretta Young Show" and "Matinee Theatre" before he signed a deal with Disney in 1956, according to IMDb.
At the time, Variety noted that Kirk was struggling to make ends meet because his offers from the studio had dried up and he was earning $1,000 per project. "I was thin and gangly and I looked a mess. That was when the studio told me they didn't have any future projects for me, so I was being dropped," he said. "I thought the whole world had fallen to pieces. But a short time later, the studio called me up and offered me a role in 'Swiss Family Robinson.' I got a whole new contract, and I've been working ever since."
Kirk had more than 50 acting credits to his name prior to his death, but unfortunately, his net worth did not reflect his work. Per IMDb, Kirk's last appearance in a film was 2001's "The Education of a Vampire," meaning that he hadn't worked in over 20 years. As such, Celebrity Net Worth reports that he had an estimated net worth of $500,000 at the time of his death.