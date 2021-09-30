RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Has One Regret From Her First Marriage - Exclusive

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast can have problems letting things go — even things that happened long before an inaugural hair extension was ever plucked from a cast member's head in a fit of unbridled rage. For one, Danielle Staub's alleged past as a Miami stripper who was supposedly wanted dead by Pablo Escobar's cartel sparked Teresa Giudice's infamous Season 1 table flip, and that happened more than 20 years before the series was even invented (if it happened at all).

Seasons later, Jennifer Aydin ignited an explosive argument with Margaret Josephs over her past affair which, firstly, didn't involve Aydin in any capacity, and secondly, took place 10 years prior. Thus, a headline-grabbing scandal was born — but Josephs has always been open about her first marriage and the affair that led to her second. As she tells Nicki Swift, her ex-husband Jan Josephs has a tendency to roll his eyes at her penchant for TMI.

Life is messy. Sometimes things don't work out, and sometimes you fall in love with someone you're not supposed to. Margaret was married to Jan for nearly 10 years, and she's been with Joe Benigno almost as long. At this point, the affair seems like water under the bridge. She's still close friends with Jan, who she describes as "like having a crazy uncle," but that doesn't mean she doesn't have regrets.

In this exclusive interview, Margaret dishes on the one regret she has from her first marriage.