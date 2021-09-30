R. Kelly's Survivor Reveals What He Made Them Do Before The Infamous Gayle King Interview

In 2019, R. Kelly's live-in "girlfriends" Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage sat down with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning." During the interview, the two defended the singer against claims that he was holding them hostage. "You guys don't know the truth," Clary told King. "You guys are believing some f***ing facade that our parents are saying." (One year later, Clary revealed that she was among Kelly's many sexual abuse victims, via The Sun.)

In 2021, just a few days after Kelly was found guilty of sex trafficking, Clary set the record straight. Speaking again with King on "CBS Mornings," the woman revealed that the singer coached her and Savage on what to say, and remained in the room during the interview, unbeknownst to King. "He told us to be angry and be upset," Clary said. "Before that interview, he had us practicing every single day... Answering questions. And if he didn't like our answers, he would tell us exactly what to say and how to say it." She added that Kelly was "so happy" with their 2019 interview.

Later, Clary took accountability for what she said two years ago. "You are never too old to wake up and say, 'Hey, I thought this was good for me, but it's actually not,'" Clary added. "...It was important for me to come back here and see you again because it is okay to change your mind. It is okay to apologize and forgive yourself, more importantly. That's really what I had to do."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).