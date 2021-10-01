Justin Bieber's Posts On Wedding Anniversary Are Raising Eyebrows

We would be remiss to say the later part of Justin Bieber's career has been... eccentric, to say the least. The former teenage heartthrob who burst onto the scene with "Baby" in 2010 is no more, and now the singer is a tatted-up, married man of God — a far cry from his origins. That's not a bad thing by any means, though. We love the Biebs, but talk about a 180!

Married to Hailey Bieber (daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin), Bieber has taken a backseat from the limelight to enjoy married life. From making headlines over arrests to religious worship with his wife, Justin has more than earned his right to finally enjoy the fruits of his labor. And while he still drops music (we're still bumping "Justice"), long gone are the days of the early 2010s when his face was plastered everywhere.

In 2018, Justin broke the hearts of his many Beliebers when he tied the knot with Hailey, effectively taking him off the market. And now, as Justin and Hailey celebrate their third anniversary, the "Peaches" singer took to Instagram to celebrate in an eyebrow-raising fashion. So what exactly did Justin Bieber share on his wedding anniversary? Keep scrolling to find out!