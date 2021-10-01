Justin Bieber's Posts On Wedding Anniversary Are Raising Eyebrows
We would be remiss to say the later part of Justin Bieber's career has been... eccentric, to say the least. The former teenage heartthrob who burst onto the scene with "Baby" in 2010 is no more, and now the singer is a tatted-up, married man of God — a far cry from his origins. That's not a bad thing by any means, though. We love the Biebs, but talk about a 180!
Married to Hailey Bieber (daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin), Bieber has taken a backseat from the limelight to enjoy married life. From making headlines over arrests to religious worship with his wife, Justin has more than earned his right to finally enjoy the fruits of his labor. And while he still drops music (we're still bumping "Justice"), long gone are the days of the early 2010s when his face was plastered everywhere.
In 2018, Justin broke the hearts of his many Beliebers when he tied the knot with Hailey, effectively taking him off the market. And now, as Justin and Hailey celebrate their third anniversary, the "Peaches" singer took to Instagram to celebrate in an eyebrow-raising fashion. So what exactly did Justin Bieber share on his wedding anniversary? Keep scrolling to find out!
Justin Bieber shared a number of religious posts on his wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber, who has not been shy about his relationship with God, took to Instagram on his third wedding anniversary with Hailey Beiber and shared some love — but it's not what you think. Justin left fans befuddled when, instead of showering his wife with praise for their anniversary, he opted to praise the man above with no mention of his wife (yet).
Initially sharing two posts, Justin wrote in the first: "I believe God is in control of every aspect of my life. I believe god loves me and that I'm always on his mind," amongst various other religious prompts. The post was captioned, "GOD HAS BEEN WITH US THIS WHOLE TIME" (Was Justin hacked by Kanye West?). The second post, however, really threw fans for a loop given its odd timing. "Jesus loves me. That's as good as it gets," Justin wrote. God: one, Hailey: zero. Sorry, Ms. Baldwin, but Biebs is fo' real.
However, hours after the post and a virtual tongue-lashing from fans (one stating he "humiliate[d]" Baldwin and "should be ashamed," via Page Six), Justin backtracked and shared a black-and-white photo of the two kissing, writing, "Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon." A real smooth criminal, Mr. Bieber. God: one, Hailey: one... for now.