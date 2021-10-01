Honey Boo Boo's Instagram Photo With Boyfriend Had Fans Seeing Red

Alana Thompson, aka "Honey Boo Boo," is almost all grown up. The reality starlet first broke into the spotlight as a child beauty pageant queen on TLC's "Toddlers and Tiaras" in 2012, becoming famous for her pre-pageant ritual involving "special juice." Later that year, she and her family became the stars of their own reality show, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo."

Now in her post-reality show days, Thompson is trying to shed the public persona she developed as a child. "They are completely two different people," she told Teen Vogue of her Honey Boo Boo persona. "I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana." Thompson, now 16, also revealed how her fame — or infamy — as a child still affects her in her high school years. "To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all," she told the magazine. "Because I feel like folks are so much like, 'Oh, my God, I'm friends with Honey Boo Boo.'" She added, "I don't trust nobody really, so I don't have friends."

Thompson did reveal that she has one friend, though: her boyfriend. Although she didn't reveal his identity in the interview, she later posted a photo of the two on Instagram, with an overlay that read "bae." Page Six captured the post, as Thompson has since deleted it.Why? Keep reading.