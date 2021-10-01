The Tragic Death Of Fergie's Father Pat
The death of loved ones is devastating. As Fergie wrote, they "hit harder and deeper than anything." The singer, songwriter, and actor — best known for being a part of the hip hop group "The Black Eyed Peas" — has been mourning the death of her father, John Patrick Ferguson, who died on September 27 at the age of 74.
Fergie seemed to share a close relationship with her father. According to Mail Online, the father-daughter duo found the Ferguson Crest wine label in 2006. The two ran the winery in Santa Ynez, California. Fergie would often share videos that highlight some bonding sessions between the two. "You were one with the earth. I can't bite into a juicy nectarine or taste a mint leaf without thinking about the ones you grew in the back yard. Your Syrah grapes brought so much joy to everyone who has sipped your delicious wine," the pop star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her late father.
The tribute, which already has over 140 thousand likes, also revealed other cherished details of the relationship. Through her Instagram post, the pop singer ensured that the winemaker's legacy lived long and that people remembered him for who he was: someone whose "inner strength was as deep as the ocean [he] loved to fish on." It was also evident how much she missed him and adored him for everything that he was to her in his life.
John Patrick Ferguson inspired his Fergie to be 'ambitious and competitive'
John Patrick Ferguson's influence on his daughter's life was evident in Fergie's Instagram tribute, which she accompanied with his pictures. "You were a coach who fired me up to be ambitious and competitive, while still reminding me Zen-like, that success is in the journey," the pop star shared. "You were a teacher who taught me the freedom of life away from the hustle and bustle of a rigid schedule. You were the epitome of living in the present."
Fergie also shared more special memories of her father with her millions of followers. "You were the best dad a girl could ever ask for. Your spirit was a pillar of positivity. I miss your smiling face, and you waking up saying 'I feel great! I'm excited for the day!' I still hear you every morning," she shared at the beginning of her post. Fergie then alluded to all the important relationships her father had by mentioning some of the other names he was known by — "Pat, Padre, Coach, Ferg, Mr. Ferguson, Papa, Grampa, Patrick, and Patricio." She added, "but most importantly, You were my Dad."
The singer concluded her tribute by sharing lyrics of the 1971 rock classic "Stairway to Heaven" by the rock band Led Zeppelin: "And if you listen very hard / The tune will come to you at last / When all are one and one is all / To be a rock and not to roll."