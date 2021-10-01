The Tragic Death Of Fergie's Father Pat

The death of loved ones is devastating. As Fergie wrote, they "hit harder and deeper than anything." The singer, songwriter, and actor — best known for being a part of the hip hop group "The Black Eyed Peas" — has been mourning the death of her father, John Patrick Ferguson, who died on September 27 at the age of 74.

Fergie seemed to share a close relationship with her father. According to Mail Online, the father-daughter duo found the Ferguson Crest wine label in 2006. The two ran the winery in Santa Ynez, California. Fergie would often share videos that highlight some bonding sessions between the two. "You were one with the earth. I can't bite into a juicy nectarine or taste a mint leaf without thinking about the ones you grew in the back yard. Your Syrah grapes brought so much joy to everyone who has sipped your delicious wine," the pop star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her late father.

The tribute, which already has over 140 thousand likes, also revealed other cherished details of the relationship. Through her Instagram post, the pop singer ensured that the winemaker's legacy lived long and that people remembered him for who he was: someone whose "inner strength was as deep as the ocean [he] loved to fish on." It was also evident how much she missed him and adored him for everything that he was to her in his life.