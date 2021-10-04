This Is How Blake Shelton Honored Wife Gwen Stefani On Her Birthday

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples and we can totally see why. After forming a relationship in late 2015, the pair has gone on to do what they do best — release music and feature on each other's albums.

In 2016, Stefani appeared on Shelton's album "If I'm Honest" on the track "Go Ahead And Break My Heart." The following year, the country singer returned the favor and featured on Stefani's festive song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which was taken from her LP of the same name. After making fans wait nearly three years, the duo delivered the smash hit "Nobody But You" in late 2019. Due to that song's massive success, another collaboration, "Happy Anywhere," was released in 2020. As of this writing, "Nobody But You" has been certified double platinum by the RIAA after selling more than 2 million copies in the US.

After years of being boyfriend and girlfriend, Shelton and Stefani finally walked down the aisle and got married in July. As noted by Page Six, the singing sensations exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony located at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. Since tying the knot, the couple appears happier than ever and Shelton's latest social media post on Stefani's birthday proves that. Keep reading to find out more.