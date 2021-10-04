The Real Reason Ex-White House Staffer Alyssa Farah Joined The Trump Admin

Former White House staffer Alyssa Farah stopped by "The View" on October 4 and got candid about her time serving then-president Donald Trump. She spilled a lot of tea that morning, much to the delight of the co-hosts.

She didn't hold back when asked about working for Trump. "I was asked to serve in the Trump White House in April of 2020, so the height of the pandemic," she said. "I was actually the Department of Defense press secretary before then. It was my dream job, speaking on behalf of the U.S. Armed Forces, but I was asked to go and serve. We were dealing with unprecedented crises in this country, we were hearing that we were gonna have 'a Pearl Harbor a day' of a loss of life and I thought if there was anything I could do to marginally help, I couldn't say no. I ended up staying for seven months, through the election. I hadn't intended to stay the whole time and let me be honest with you, it was extremely challenging."

Did Farah feel like she left an impact during her short time at the White House?