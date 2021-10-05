Everything We Know About Adele's New Single

Adele fans are saying "Hello" — to new music, that is! The singer announced that she is releasing her new single "Easy On Me" on October 15!

Adele took to Instagram on October 5 to share a moody black and white teaser which featured her putting a cassette tape into the deck while glazing in her mirror. She then drove down a dirt road while music sheets blew away in the wind. The back of the car was also packed with belongings, which could symbolize a new chapter following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. The pair finalized their divorce in March after splitting up in April 2019, according to People.

Adele's announcement sent fans into a tailspin as they tried to piece together the news. Her Twitter account was flooded with reactions. One fan joked, "At least now we know why the comeback took so long, the songs flew out of the car..." Another added, "THE QUEEN OF POP IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!" One especially excited listener tweeted, "EASY ON ME isnt just a song, its a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world. Its art, the first gift u open on christmas, a hug from loved one, its everything u ever wanted, its everything." It's clear Adele fans are more than ready for new tunes.

Adele hasn't released an album since 2015, but fans are optimistic that her new music could be some of her best yet. Keep reading for more details.