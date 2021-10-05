Who Is Jesse Palmer's Wife, Emely Fardo?
"The Bachelor" host 2.0 Jesse Palmer is MARRIED!
In a statement issued to People, the former NFL player turned sports commentator confirmed that he did indeed tie the knot to model Emely Fardo back in June 2020. "We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater N.Y.C. area, and that were in quarantine at the time," the newlyweds told the publication about their special day. "We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon! Big or small, wedding party or not, we feel so grateful and lucky to have found each other!" they gushed.
While Palmer's name initially landed on the tip of tongues everywhere once it was announced he would be replacing the former host of Bachelor Nation, Chris Harrison, now the masses are left clamoring to know more about the new Mrs. Palmer! Keep reading after the jump to learn everything we know about the blushing bride.
Emely Fardo Palmer works as a model and photographer
As reported by The Sun, Emely Fardo Palmer (née Emely Fardo) was born in Brazil before making the move to the United States. And besides being Mrs. Palmer, it's reported that she works in front of and behind the camera as both a model and a photographer.
Per the Daily Mail, Jesse Palmer and Fardo first met during a chance encounter at a boxing class in New York City. "I saw her and thought she was beautiful. I didn't meet her until later, she was coming in while I was leaving," Palmer dished about the impromptu meeting. "We ended up connecting and our first date was at Rumble two weeks later," he added. After that, it appears the rest is simply history.
Once Palmer decided to pop the question, however, he embarked on a long, arduous quest to find his leading lady the perfect ring. "I was trying to find the right one she would like. I wanted to get the ring shape, setting and band right," he explained. Spoiler alert: the recipient of the 3.5 carat sparkler LOVED it. "She said I knocked it out of the park," he boasted of Fardo's reaction to the engagement ring. Congrats to the happy couple!