Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."

On the "Real Housewives of New York," it's common to watch Ramona flaunting off her extravagant shopping sprees in the Big Apple, as well as her luxurious vacations with her fellow castmates, including Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and more. Though it's not as often for Ramona to put her personal life on display, her beloved daughter, Avery Singer, has made some rare appearances on the program. It's more ordinary for the proud mama to post pictures of her kid on Instagram, as her social media page is filled with cute photos of the mother-daughter duo. "Love spending time with you," Ramona captioned a snap with Avery in Jun.

But on October 5, Ramona's social media page hit a darker note, with the reality star revealing a sad loss in her family.