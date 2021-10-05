Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss
Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."
On the "Real Housewives of New York," it's common to watch Ramona flaunting off her extravagant shopping sprees in the Big Apple, as well as her luxurious vacations with her fellow castmates, including Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and more. Though it's not as often for Ramona to put her personal life on display, her beloved daughter, Avery Singer, has made some rare appearances on the program. It's more ordinary for the proud mama to post pictures of her kid on Instagram, as her social media page is filled with cute photos of the mother-daughter duo. "Love spending time with you," Ramona captioned a snap with Avery in Jun.
But on October 5, Ramona's social media page hit a darker note, with the reality star revealing a sad loss in her family.
Ramona Singer said goodbye to a dear friend
Ramona Singer's "heart is broken" following the death of her "dear little" dog, Coco. The "Real Housewives of New York" star said her family dog died at the incredible age of 17, revealing the gut-wrenching news on Instagram on October 5. "Coco was in our lives for 17 years and was like another child to me. She was truly a family member & my sidekick on #RHONY," Ramona emotionally penned alongside a slideshow of photos of the adorable Shih Tzu. "Coco brought so much joy to us over the years and will be incredibly missed. I love you so much Coco ... your memory will always live on with us."
Ramona's daughter, Avery Singer, also paid tribute to Coco, who was by her side for "all the milestones of [her] life that [she] can remember." Avery wrote, "I will treasure our memories forever and my heart is full knowing we had a one-of-a-kind bond. Words can't describe my love for you. I am forever grateful for all of our special memories."
The devasting news comes less than a month after Avery revealed she and Coco were moving to Chicago in September. "My coco baby is obviously coming with me," she wrote in an Instagram Story. When Ramona documented her "last walk" before the two left, she proclaimed, "My young girls are leaving me, but I will visit them," per Bravo.