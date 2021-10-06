Why Tamra Judge Is Not Returning To RHOC

In 2006, the very first cast of "Real Housewives of Orange County" graced TV screens. In Season 3 Tamra Judge, formerly Tamra Barney, joined the cast. Throughout Tamra's 12 seasons on the show, viewers saw her go through a very messy divorce, get remarried, navigate issues with her children, launch multiple businesses, and more.

Tamra announced her departure from the series prior to Season 15. "It's been a wild ride, and after all these years, I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," Tamra told People in January 2020. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms." A source told People that "limited role" meant production wanted the CUT Fitness owner to come back for three episodes so they could wrap up her storyline.

Just a month after announcing her departure, Tamra's ex-husband Simon revealed he'd been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer. "He told me the news and we both literally started crying. I just couldn't believe it," Tamra revealed to People. "My first thought was, 'I don't want to take my kids to their dad's funeral,' and immediately, any ill feelings between the two of us just vanished." Tamra recently updated her Instagram followers during a Q&A that he had finished treatment. It was clear this personal struggle at home informed her decision to leave the show, and even with that behind her, Tamra isn't too keen on returning to the show. Here's why.