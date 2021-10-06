The Lavish Birthday Gifts Lil Wayne Gave Nicki Minaj's Son

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty just celebrated their son's first birthday. Their child, who's affectionally called "Papa Bear," — his real name has "yet to be revealed," per HipHopDX — turned one year old on September 30. "Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear," the "Anaconda" rapper wrote on Instagram. "You're the best boy in the whole wide world. ... I don't know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son," Minaj continued. "Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you."

To celebrate Papa Bear's milestone, the proud parents hosted a "Kung Fu Panda"-themed birthday party at their home over the weekend. Minaj shared a few pictures with her guests, including Diddy's daughters Chance, D'Lila Star, and Jessie James. Brandy received an invitation, too, but couldn't make it.

"Thank you for inviting us," the singer wrote under Minaj's post. "Wish we could have been there. Happy Birthday Papa Bear." More celebrities took to the comment section to share their well wishes to Papa Bear too. "Happy birthday Papa bear!!!!!!" LaLa Anthony commented, adding, "Kiyan is waiting to play basketball with you!!" Former Bravo star Phaedra Parks also included a lovely message for the mother. "[H]appy born day to the Queen that carried you." Lil Wayne's gesture, however, may top them all. Keep reading to find out why!