The Lavish Birthday Gifts Lil Wayne Gave Nicki Minaj's Son
Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty just celebrated their son's first birthday. Their child, who's affectionally called "Papa Bear," — his real name has "yet to be revealed," per HipHopDX — turned one year old on September 30. "Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear," the "Anaconda" rapper wrote on Instagram. "You're the best boy in the whole wide world. ... I don't know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son," Minaj continued. "Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you."
To celebrate Papa Bear's milestone, the proud parents hosted a "Kung Fu Panda"-themed birthday party at their home over the weekend. Minaj shared a few pictures with her guests, including Diddy's daughters Chance, D'Lila Star, and Jessie James. Brandy received an invitation, too, but couldn't make it.
"Thank you for inviting us," the singer wrote under Minaj's post. "Wish we could have been there. Happy Birthday Papa Bear." More celebrities took to the comment section to share their well wishes to Papa Bear too. "Happy birthday Papa bear!!!!!!" LaLa Anthony commented, adding, "Kiyan is waiting to play basketball with you!!" Former Bravo star Phaedra Parks also included a lovely message for the mother. "[H]appy born day to the Queen that carried you." Lil Wayne's gesture, however, may top them all. Keep reading to find out why!
Uncle Lil Wayne went all-out for Nicki Minaj's Papa Bear
Nicki Minaj's son first birthday was one to remember. In her Instagram post, the rapper further shared that Papa Bear's party included activities such as "face painting, making balloons, and making headbands," along with a bouncy house and a photo booth. Of course, the child was showered with gifts, with many still unopened. "To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn't opened gifts yet but thank you, love you," Minaj continued.
The "Seeing Green" rapper did open a few gifts, though — those from Uncle Lil Wayne. "@liltunechi I just opened the bags & I'm in shock," Minaj wrote via Instagram Stories, sharing a look at all the wrapped presents (via The Shade Room). "[T]his is insane. I love you so much. This is A LOT OF STUFF. OMG." Shortly after, Minaj posted some of Wayne's gifts ... and they were expensive.
From the clip, it's clear Wayne has given Papa Bear dozens of Balenciaga outfits and sneakers, along with items from other luxury labels like Givenchy and Burberry. Minaj wasn't the only person to rave about the Young Money's rapper gifts, though. "Yess and it's so hard to find nice things for boys these are [fire emojis]," reality star Tanisha Thomas wrote under The Shade Room's post about said gifts. "Uncle Wayne my birthday is [A]ugust 19th," one fan joked.