Why Christina Haack Gave Away Her Dog
Christina Haack has had an exciting summer filled with relaxation time with fiancé Joshua Hall. She announced her engagement to Hall on Instagram in September after spending quality time with him in Mexico. Her love life has been under a magnifying glass since splitting from her first husband and "Flip to Flop" partner Tarek El Moussa. The break up was quite public, as they got into an altercation in which police were called to mediate the situation in 2016, according to People. Haack then had a whirlwind romance with Ant Anstead, whom she married in December 2018 after a year of dating. But their marriage didn't last, as the two split in September 2020 — one year after they welcomed son Hudson into the world.
Three months after her divorce from Anstead, Haack adopted a Rottweiler named Biggie (seen below), according to Page Six. The adoption helped her move away from her divorce, but while Haack initially posted about her dog on Instagram, she stopped posting about him over the past few months. Now, Haack is finally giving an update on Biggie's whereabouts.
Christina Haack had to re-home her dog
After months of fan inquiries about why Biggie hasn't been posted on social media, Christina Haack has finally clarified his whereabouts. On October 4, Haack explained to a follower on Instagram that she had to re-home the Rottweiler for the safety of her children. "Due to behavioral issues, I made the hard decision to have Biggie re-homed in the best interest of my children," Haack responded underneath a photo of her family hanging out with their dogs Cash and Stella (via Page Six).
Prior to his re-homing, Haack revealed that she was going to feature the pup on her show "Christina on the Coast." In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, "You'll see the puppy life, and kind of a little bit of the destruction, but puppies are so cute ... You'll also see the kids in Tennessee and throughout [my best friend] Cassie's wedding, with the puppy." It's unclear if previously filmed footage with Biggie will make the final cut of her show.
Haack originally showed off Biggie in December 2020. "Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family – Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. Hopefully, Biggie is now in the best home possible for him.