Why Christina Haack Gave Away Her Dog

After months of fan inquiries about why Biggie hasn't been posted on social media, Christina Haack has finally clarified his whereabouts. On October 4, Haack explained to a follower on Instagram that she had to re-home the Rottweiler for the safety of her children. "Due to behavioral issues, I made the hard decision to have Biggie re-homed in the best interest of my children," Haack responded underneath a photo of her family hanging out with their dogs Cash and Stella (via Page Six).

Prior to his re-homing, Haack revealed that she was going to feature the pup on her show "Christina on the Coast." In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, "You'll see the puppy life, and kind of a little bit of the destruction, but puppies are so cute ... You'll also see the kids in Tennessee and throughout [my best friend] Cassie's wedding, with the puppy." It's unclear if previously filmed footage with Biggie will make the final cut of her show.

Haack originally showed off Biggie in December 2020. "Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family – Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. Hopefully, Biggie is now in the best home possible for him.