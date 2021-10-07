The Tragic Death Of Chopped Junior Winner And Former Top Chef Junior Competitor Fuller Goldsmith

Fuller Goldsmith enchanted the culinary world when he appeared on "Chopped Junior," a "Chopped" spinoff, at age 14. However, rather than keeping the $10,000 prize for himself, Fuller opted to donate it to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children's Hospital, per the New York Post.

Supporting Birmingham's Hematology and Pediatric Oncology department was particularly important to Fuller because he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) when he was just three years old, per People. "Chopped" fans around the world were enchanted by Fuller's positive attitude, altruistic spirit, and remarkable culinary talent for such a young age. "What you've already accomplished in your life is amazing," Guy Fieri told him in 2018 after he dropped out of "Top Chef Junior," via the New York Post. "You don't give up ... You gotta believe, you gotta trust, you gotta go, you gotta fight hard, and it's not easy."

After making such a positive impact at such a young age and being well on his way to becoming a celebrity chef, the news hit especially hard that Fuller has died at the age of 17.