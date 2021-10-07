The Tragic Death Of Chopped Junior Winner And Former Top Chef Junior Competitor Fuller Goldsmith
Fuller Goldsmith enchanted the culinary world when he appeared on "Chopped Junior," a "Chopped" spinoff, at age 14. However, rather than keeping the $10,000 prize for himself, Fuller opted to donate it to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children's Hospital, per the New York Post.
Supporting Birmingham's Hematology and Pediatric Oncology department was particularly important to Fuller because he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) when he was just three years old, per People. "Chopped" fans around the world were enchanted by Fuller's positive attitude, altruistic spirit, and remarkable culinary talent for such a young age. "What you've already accomplished in your life is amazing," Guy Fieri told him in 2018 after he dropped out of "Top Chef Junior," via the New York Post. "You don't give up ... You gotta believe, you gotta trust, you gotta go, you gotta fight hard, and it's not easy."
After making such a positive impact at such a young age and being well on his way to becoming a celebrity chef, the news hit especially hard that Fuller has died at the age of 17.
Fuller Goldsmith left a legacy
Former "Chopped Junior" champion Fuller Goldsmith died in October at age 17 after his leukemia returned in February. The production company Magical Elves broke the news. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith," the company wrote on Instagram. "He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in [the] cooking world."
Fuller shared the news with his fans that his health had taken a turn for the worst back in February. "Unfortunately the news regarding the tumor was not what I was hoping," he wrote on Instagram. "The same Leukemia is back. The plan is to start proton radiation at UAB as soon as I can .... hopefully within the next two weeks. I will have 12 days of radiation and then more chemo to make sure it's gone once and for all. Round 5- I'm ready to fight!"
Unfortunately, the chemo and radiation treatments were unsuccessful. Those close to him also shared their condolences, including Vanessa Lachey, who got to know him while working as a host on "Top Chef Junior." "We all Loved Fuller so much! And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks," Vanessa wrote on the Magical Elves post. "Sending so much Love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!"