Everything We Know About Kelis' Husband's Cancer Diagnosis

Singer, chef, and author Kelis has been sharing her many talents with the world for over 20 years, and she has recently made a music comeback. However, her personal life has also been making headlines.

As most will know, the "Milkshake" hitmaker first married rapper Nas in 2005, per Your Tango. Four years into their marriage, the duo announced they would be expecting their first child — but just months later, the stars announced their split while Kelis was still carrying Nas' baby. According to MTV, the singer gave birth to a son, Knight, in July 2009.

Fortunately for Kelis, she was able to find love again. As noted by The Sun, the Grammy-nominated musician secretly married real estate mogul and photographer Mike Mora in 2014. The following year, they started a family of their own when Kelis gave birth to their son Shepherd in November 2015. In September 2020, Kelis revealed on Instagram that the two welcomed a daughter, Galilee.

Even though the couple appears to remain as private as possible, Mora recently informed his social media followers he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.