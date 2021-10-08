Everything We Know About Kelis' Husband's Cancer Diagnosis
Singer, chef, and author Kelis has been sharing her many talents with the world for over 20 years, and she has recently made a music comeback. However, her personal life has also been making headlines.
As most will know, the "Milkshake" hitmaker first married rapper Nas in 2005, per Your Tango. Four years into their marriage, the duo announced they would be expecting their first child — but just months later, the stars announced their split while Kelis was still carrying Nas' baby. According to MTV, the singer gave birth to a son, Knight, in July 2009.
Fortunately for Kelis, she was able to find love again. As noted by The Sun, the Grammy-nominated musician secretly married real estate mogul and photographer Mike Mora in 2014. The following year, they started a family of their own when Kelis gave birth to their son Shepherd in November 2015. In September 2020, Kelis revealed on Instagram that the two welcomed a daughter, Galilee.
Even though the couple appears to remain as private as possible, Mora recently informed his social media followers he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.
Kelis' husband was told he only has 18 months to live
Kelis' husband Mike Mora took to social media with a series of posts to announce he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer after he started to have "the worst pain" in his stomach. In an Instagram upload shared on September 29, the photographer, who has 11,000 followers of his own, explained he was told a year ago that he had 18 months. "Here we go.. Scared as F¥#% ... The story will continue," he captioned his post. "Love you @kelis."
In text over the photo, Mora explained more of his diagnosis. "I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way," he wrote. "Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone."
The following day, he shared a photo of his arm with a needle pricked into his skin. "I never thought this could happen to me," Mora said. "At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this — a life altering disease full of questions and doubt — maybe, hopefully..". On October 6, Mora took to Instagram once again to thank everyone for their well-wishes and words of encouragement.
As of this writing, Kelis hasn't publicly spoken about the matter. However, judging by Mora's posts, it is clear they are both supporting one another during this difficult time.