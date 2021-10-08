What We Know About Madonna's New Movie
Over the years, there have been a number of biopics released about some of the biggest musicians in the world. The list includes "Rocketman," "Straight Outta Compton," and "Walk the Line," just to name a few. And soon, fans will get to see a movie about Madonna. In September 2020, Universal Pictures confirmed (via Entertainment Weekly) it was developing a film about the pop star's life, with Madonna set to direct her own story with the help of "Juno" writer Diablo Cody.
At the time, the Grammy winner said in a statement: "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."
The announcement came a week after Madonna shared details about the movie via Instagram Live, including a scene of her writing "Like a Prayer" and a look at her relationship with her sister. She also confirmed she will not be portraying herself in the project. Now, one year later, Madonna has elaborated on what went on behind the scenes, admitting it was a bit of a struggle to make the movie she wanted to make.
Why Madonna took the project into her own hands
During an appearance on "The Tonight Show" on October 7, Madonna revealed that she's working on a "visual autobiography," making it very clear that the upcoming movie is not a biopic. She explained to Jimmy Fallon, "The reason I'm doing it is a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they're always men." The pop star also shared that Universal once sent her a script that she described as "the most hideous, superficial crap I ever read."
On top of that, Madonna said she did not approve of "the misogynist" director the studio wanted. "Why would these people make a movie about my life?" she continued. "There's nothing true in the script, the guy who is making it has no understanding of women, no appreciation of women, no respect for women." The singer went on to say that "this happened a couple of times," so she had to get involved and make her expectations be known.
Ultimately, Madonna said there's "nobody on this planet that can write or direct and make a movie about me better than me." We can't wait to see what she creates!