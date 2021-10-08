What We Know About Madonna's New Movie

Over the years, there have been a number of biopics released about some of the biggest musicians in the world. The list includes "Rocketman," "Straight Outta Compton," and "Walk the Line," just to name a few. And soon, fans will get to see a movie about Madonna. In September 2020, Universal Pictures confirmed (via Entertainment Weekly) it was developing a film about the pop star's life, with Madonna set to direct her own story with the help of "Juno" writer Diablo Cody.

At the time, the Grammy winner said in a statement: "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

The announcement came a week after Madonna shared details about the movie via Instagram Live, including a scene of her writing "Like a Prayer" and a look at her relationship with her sister. She also confirmed she will not be portraying herself in the project. Now, one year later, Madonna has elaborated on what went on behind the scenes, admitting it was a bit of a struggle to make the movie she wanted to make.