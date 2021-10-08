Royal Expert Believes Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'At Risk.' Here's Why
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, telling Oprah Winfrey earlier this year that the decision was made because they did not feel as though they were getting enough support from the royal family — and because they wanted to shield themselves from the constant negativity put forth by the British press, according to Time. Harry and Meghan moved to California in an effort to live a more secluded life with their children. They vowed to continue living a life of service, which they made clear. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement in response to one from the palace that stated that it wasn't possible for Harry and Meghan to keep up "with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," according to People magazine.
And so, Harry and Meghan have been out on their own for more than one year now. They have worked on being financially independent from The Firm, and have even created the Archewell Foundation through which they continue to give back and attempt to make the world a better place. While things appear to be going extremely well for Harry and Meghan, one royal expert has a warning about them. Read on for more.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer protected by the palace's PR team
Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more "at risk" following their decision to leave the royal family behind, according to Express. The reason? The couple no longer has the protection — or the guidance — of the royal family or its public relations team. "I think that now that they have moved thousands of miles away from home, that they're not supported by the Palace PR machines, they're more vulnerable. They are more at risk. They're more exposed now than ever," Nicholl said on the documentary, "Meghan & Harry – Two Troubled Years," the outlet reports.
As Express notes, Harry and Meghan have done their homework. According to the Independent, they've hired their own PR team to ensure they have people on the case in the event they need any kind of representation. So far, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't had any issues that may have been better resolved if they stayed in the UK under the royal family's umbrella. Only time will tell if that will change.