Royal Expert Believes Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'At Risk.' Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, telling Oprah Winfrey earlier this year that the decision was made because they did not feel as though they were getting enough support from the royal family — and because they wanted to shield themselves from the constant negativity put forth by the British press, according to Time. Harry and Meghan moved to California in an effort to live a more secluded life with their children. They vowed to continue living a life of service, which they made clear. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement in response to one from the palace that stated that it wasn't possible for Harry and Meghan to keep up "with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," according to People magazine.

And so, Harry and Meghan have been out on their own for more than one year now. They have worked on being financially independent from The Firm, and have even created the Archewell Foundation through which they continue to give back and attempt to make the world a better place. While things appear to be going extremely well for Harry and Meghan, one royal expert has a warning about them. Read on for more.