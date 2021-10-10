How Does The Queen Keep Prince Philip Close To Her Heart?
Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. The two had been married for 73 years, and had four children together. Over the years, they created a lifetime filled with special memories. Now, for the first time as reigning monarch, the queen doesn't have her counterpart by her side. "The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle and she's contemplating, I think, is the way I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life," Prince Andrew said just after Philip's death, according to The Guardian. People all over the world tuned in to watch Philip's funeral, which took place on April 17 at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The queen, dressed in all black, sat in a pew by herself due to coronavirus pandemic protocol, according to USA Today. The images are still heartbreaking.
The past few months have undoubtedly been challenging for the queen, but she has gotten through thanks to support from her family and friends. According to Marie Clare, she has spent a great deal of time with her dogs, which has helped keep her mind off of the terrible loss. Now that the queen has resumed her royal duties, and things are looking a bit more normal for her on the work front, she still keeps Philip close to her heart. Keep reading to find out how.
Queen Elizabeth accessorized with a special piece of jewelry
Queen Elizabeth may be stoic as she has learned to put on a brave face and carry on, but she is also very sentimental. In fact, during her very first public engagement at Buckingham Palace since Prince Philip's death, the queen made sure that she paid tribute to him — in a small, personal way. According to the Daily Mail, the queen launched the Commonwealth Games baton relay, and she wore a very special accessory to the event. Dressed in an orange, button-down coat and a matching hat, the queen wore a diamond brooch on the left side, just above her heart. Interestingly, the flower brooch was actually a gift that she received when she and Philip got married.
The Daily Mail reports that the Cartier jewel was given to the queen by the Nizam of Hyderabad. It seems as though the queen may have chosen the special piece of jewelry as a way to remember her wedding day — and her late husband.