Which Huge Celebrity Was Michael Cohen Just Spotted Getting Coffee With?
Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, pled guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, lying to Congress, and financial crime, according to CNBC. Part of these charges came due to Cohen's involvement in paying off two women who allegedly had relations with Trump: Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, a Playboy model. Meanwhile, it's worth noting, Trump himself has consistently denied their claims.
Cohen was furloughed from prison in May 2020 and spent the rest of his term under home confinement at his apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
Part of Cohen's sentence originally prohibited him from speaking freely on social media or to the press, as well as from writing a book. However, he reached a deal with the Justice Department, according to NBC News, that made it possible for him to publish his 2020 memoir, "Disloyal." While Cohen has remained somewhat under the radar following this publication, he was recently spotted with a major celebrity, and the sighting got people talking.
Michael Cohen and Kanye West catch up
Michael Cohen met up with none other than Kanye West on October 8. The pair grabbed coffee at Sant Ambroeus in Cohen's New York City neighborhood, as Page Six reports. Cohen is technically still under house arrest; CNBC reports that his term will be finished on Nov. 22.
While no one knows what the two spoke about, it could have been a political meeting. West, who once visited former President Donald Trump's White House and wore a MAGA hat, renounced his ties to the president in a Forbes article published in July 2020, where he said: "I am taking the red hat off, with this interview." West also made announcements of a run for presidency under what he called The Birthday Party. "Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday," West said of the name, per Forbes. Does West still have politics up his sleeve? Maybe. And Cohen would be an interesting brain to pick on the topic.
Still, West wasn't in New York City just to meet with Cohen. As Page Six reminds, Kim Kardashian West hosted "Saturday Night Live" on October 9, and the outlet says West was there to support her. But his meeting with Cohen certainly got people talking!