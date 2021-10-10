Which Huge Celebrity Was Michael Cohen Just Spotted Getting Coffee With?

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, pled guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, lying to Congress, and financial crime, according to CNBC. Part of these charges came due to Cohen's involvement in paying off two women who allegedly had relations with Trump: Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, a Playboy model. Meanwhile, it's worth noting, Trump himself has consistently denied their claims.

Cohen was furloughed from prison in May 2020 and spent the rest of his term under home confinement at his apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Part of Cohen's sentence originally prohibited him from speaking freely on social media or to the press, as well as from writing a book. However, he reached a deal with the Justice Department, according to NBC News, that made it possible for him to publish his 2020 memoir, "Disloyal." While Cohen has remained somewhat under the radar following this publication, he was recently spotted with a major celebrity, and the sighting got people talking.